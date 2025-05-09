Knicks React to Villanova Pope
Those who believe that a higher power was on the New York Knicks' side amidst back-to-back comeback playoff wins over the mighty Boston Celtics may well be vindicated.
The 2025 papal conclave yielded the first American pope earlier this week, as Bishop Robert Prevost has succeeded the late Pope Francis as the head of the Catholic Church.
While Prevost, 69, was born in Chicago, many New Yorkers were quick to note that the newly-minted Pope Leo XIV is a 1977 graduate of Villanova University, passing through the same halls that current Knicks stars Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart would later traverse. The influx of Villanova talent has many believing that divine intervention lingers on the Knicks' side as this playoff continues.
While Prevost isn't slated to appear on the "Roommates Show" any time soon — though it's not for lack of trying — Knicks reps got to comment on the new development as they prepared for Game 3 of the series.
"I'm just happy that we're getting noticed for being a good school," Brunson said in video from SNY, joking that he was "a little focused on something going on right now."
"It's really cool for him and I'm very happy for him."
Head coach Tom Thibodeau, on the other hand, jokingly suggested that his former Wildcats can seek penance.
"Now they can be forgiven for their sins," Thibodeau said with a smirk in video from SNY.
The efforts of Bridges, Brunson, and Hart have been downright heavenly during the Knicks' ongoing playoff run.
Brunson is the second-leading scorer among remaining postseason participants at 29.4 points per game, while Hart was the leading scorer with 23 tallies in the 91-90 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Bridges' two-way game has been a particular godsend, as the last two games have concluded with sterling defensive plays from the former Wildcat.
Since Prevost was elected into the role, sports fans have sought out his athletic loyalties. After initial debate, it was eventually determined that Prevost is a supporter of MLB's Chicago White Sox despite initial theories that he supported the rival Cubs.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!