Knicks Get Superstar Back From Knee Injury
It'll take a village for the New York Knicks to take down the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they'll, at the very least, have the Towns.
Karl-Anthony Towns will return to the Knicks' starting lineup after a one-game absence, as he'll be ready to partake in the Knicks' crucial contest against Cleveland. He's joined by recent regulars OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Delon Wright.
Towns was a late scratch to Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which saw him sidelined due to a knee injury. Mitchell Robinson, fresh off his 27th birthday, stepped up in his place and put up a serendipitous 14-point/rebound double-double in a 105-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. It's clear that the Knicks were simply trying to hold Towns out of a back-to-back and went with a visit from the hapless Sixers to give him a rest.
With that in mind, New York (48-27) won't have Robinson on Wednesday, as he is likewise working off injury woes, namely the ankle that kept him out for the first 58 games of the year. The Knicks are also still missing backcourt men Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne, though numerous reports declared that Brunson has traveled with the team on this trip, which also goes to Atlanta on Saturday.
