Knicks 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
The path to what the New York Knicks hope is a pot of a championship gold has been unveiled.
With almost all of the major offseason events in the books, all but two of the Knicks' 82 regular season games were unveiled on (day), as the NBA unveiled a majority of its 2024-25 slate. The remaining pair will be unveiled at a later date after the NBA Cup's consolation slate works itself out.
As previously announced, the Knicks will open the campaign against the defending champion Boston Celtics on Oct. 22 at TD Garden. The Knicks also take their customary spot on the NBA's Christmas Day slate on Dec. 25, opening the five-game list against the San Antonio Spurs a quarter-century after the two sides did battle in the 1999 NBA Finals.
The first game of the Knicks' Madison Square Garden slate features a familiar foe, as New York welcomes in the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 25. Indiana, of course, ended the last Knicks season in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, capping things off with a 130-109 defeat in the Game 7 decider at MSG.
The divisional quartet with the Brooklyn Nets also takes on a new, elevated meaning: Nov. 15 marks the first showdown between the metropoltan rivals since a rare trade between the two defined the Knicks' offseason, one that sent Mikal Bridges to Manhattan. Bridges, as well as fellow yield Keita Bates-Diop, will return to Barclays Center on Jan. 21 and (date).
The respective meetings against the 76ers and Nets on Nov. 12 and 15 will count toward the NBA Cup group standings, as will showdowns against the Charlotte Hornets (Nov. 29) and Orlando Magic (Dec. 3). New York was the Eastern Conference wild card in the inaugural edition last year before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the knockout round.
Speaking of reunions, the Knicks face former interior depth star Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City on Jan. 3 and 10. In the latter date, Hartenstein will visit MSG for the first time since signing a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder earlier this summer. Former homegrown franchise faces RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley visit MSG as members of the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 23 and Jan. 8.
View the full schedule below ...
(All Times ET)
(NBA Cup Games in BOLD)
(TV Info Subject to Change)
October
22-@ Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT
25-Indiana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
28-Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., MSG
30-@ Miami, 7:30 p.m., MSG
November
1-@ Detroit, 7 p.m., MSG
4-@ Houston, 8:45 p.m., MSG
6-@ Atlanta 7:30 p.m., MSG
8-Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., MSG
10-@ Indiana, 5 p.m., MSG
12-@ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT
13-Chicago, 7:30 p.m., MSG
15-Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., MSG
17-Brooklyn, 7 p.m., MSG
18-Washington, 7:30 p.m., MSG
20-@ Phoenix, 10 p.m., ESPN
23-@ Utah, 5 p.m., NBA TV
25-@ Denver, 9 p.m., MSG
27-@ Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
29-@ Charlotte, 12 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
December
1-New Orleans, 6 p.m., MSG
3-Orlando, 7:30 p.m., TNT
5-Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., MSG
7-Detroit, 7:30 p.m., MSG
9-@ Toronto, 7:30 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
11-17: TBD
19-@ Minnesota, 8 p.m., MSG
21-@ New Orleans, 8 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
23-Toronto, 7:30 p.m., MSG
25-San Antonio, 12 p.m., ESPN
27-@ Orlando, 7 p.m., MSG
28-@ Washington, 7 p.m., MSG
30-@ Washington, 7 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
January
1-Utah, 7:30 p.m., MSG
3-@ Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
4-@ Chicago, 8 p.m., MSG
6-Orlando, 7:30 p.m., MSG
8-Toronto, 7 p.m., ESPN
10-Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m., MSG
12-Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MSG
13-Detroit, 7:30 p.m., MSG
15-@ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
17-Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., MSG
20-Atlanta, 3 p.m., MSG
21-@ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., TNT
25-Sacramento, 7:30 p.m., MSG
27-Memphis, 7:30 p.m., MSG
29-Denver, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
February
1-LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC
3-Houston, 7:30 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
4-@ Toronto, 7:30 p.m., MSG
8-Boston, 8:30 p.m., ABC
11-@ Indiana, 7:30 p.m., TNT
12-Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., MSG
20-Chicago, 7:30 p.m., MSG
21-@ Cleveland, 7 p.m., ESPN
23-@ Boston, 1 p.m., ABC
26-Phladelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN
28-@ Memphis, 8 p.m., MSG
March
2-@ Miami, 6 p.m., MSG
4-Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT
6-@ LA Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT
7-@ LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., MSG
10-@ Sacramento, 10:30 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
12 @ Portland, 10 p.m., MSG
15-@ Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ABC
17-Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
19-@ San Antonio, 8 p.m., MSG
20-@ Charlotte, 7 p.m., MSG
22-Washington, 8 p.m., MSG
25-Dallas, 7:30 p.m., TNT
26-LA Clippers, 7:30 p.m., MSG
28-@ Milwaukee, 8 p.m., MSG
30-Portland, 6 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
April
1-Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT
2-@ Cleveland, 7 p.m., MSG
5-@ Atlanta, 3 p.m., MSG
6-Phoenix, 7 p.m., MSG
8-Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT
10-@ Detroit, 7 p.m., MSG
11-Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., MSG/NBA TV
13-@ Brooklyn, 1 p.m., MSG
