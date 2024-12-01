Knicks Can't Afford to Bench Mikal Bridges Despite Struggles
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has gotten off to a rough start, there's no way around it. Acquired back in June from the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 30.6% from three. This isn't the start the Knicks community wanted to see from the veteran.
Bridges was brought in as a two-way star to complete the 'Villanova Knicks' before Donte DiVincenzo was packaged in a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. Nevertheless, Bridges' impact was still expected to be felt in this high-powered offense, but alas, he hasn't been playing well in his role.
To rub salt in the wound, Bridges was traded for five first-round picks and a swap, which puts even more pressure on New York to not shot be a contender but win a championship. As Bridges has struggled to start the season, head coach Tom Thibodeau benched Bridges in the fourth quarter multiple times on a recent five-game road trip. The most evident were against the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz, games in which the team played down to competition with poor shooting from Bridges.
Unfortunately, while the team has been slightly better with Bridges on the bench, New York can't afford to keep doing this. The forward is too valuable because of the trade package the Knicks sent to Brooklyn in exchange for him, and continuing to not play him in crunch time would be a bad look moving forward.
Furthermore, keeping Bridges out in crucial time could affect the team in the playoffs. If New York needs him to play major fourth-quarter minutes in the playoffs, it's better to let it ride in the regular season and hope he picks up his play.
Bridges' struggles aren't the end of the world for the Knicks. Josh Hart offered some encouraging words for the forward following a 99-98 win against the Hornets on Friday. The consensus within the locker room is that no one is worried.
However, if this does persist, serious questions need to be asked about Bridges' minutes. The only problem is that the team can't afford to play the 28-year-old less than he already has because of how the team valued him as well as a thin bench. Key rotation players Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa have not played due to injuries, which hurts New York's depth.
