All Knicks

Knicks Are Losing Mikal Bridges Trade

Mikal Bridges isn't playing well for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) dives for the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) dives for the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks made a bold move when they traded for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason for a heap of future first-round draft picks.

Bridges was seen as a savior for the Knicks and as someone who could finally get them over the hump. However, he hasn't played up to those standards this season.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Knicks made the wrong choice trading for Bridges.

"The Knicks raised more than a few eyebrows when they sent most of their trade-chip collection—five first-round picks and a first-round swap—to the Nets for Mikal Bridges this offseason," Buckley writes. "Near the end of a rough preseason, Bridges did his best to shrug off the struggles and suggest he was merely "(getting) the misses out now." Over a month later, those misses continue piling up at an alarming rate. Considering it was already debatable whether he was worth New York's heavy investment, this is less of an unpleasant surprise than it is a true red alert."

So far this season, Bridges is averaging 15.6 points per game and he's shooting just 30 percent from beyond the 3-point line after making 37.2 percent last season with the Nets.

Bridges has had to get acclimated to his new role, so he deserves at least a little bit of grace and patience. That being said, the sample size has grown to the point where it no longer looks like a mere fluke.

Simply put, Bridges is not as good as he was a year ago, and the price tag of all of those draft picks doesn't make him look any better.

Bridges has to perform better in order for the Knicks to compete and contend, otherwise both the team and player will be looked at as crazy for the foreseeable future.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News