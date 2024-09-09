All Knicks

Knicks Almost Landed Lakers Legend

The New York Knicks nearly traded for Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kareem Abudl-Jabbar, former Los Angeles Laker and NBA Hall of Famer, answers questions during a press conference prior to the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kareem Abudl-Jabbar, former Los Angeles Laker and NBA Hall of Famer, answers questions during a press conference prior to the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks had Patrick Ewing dominate the middle for 15 years, but that might not have happened if the franchise got its way in a trade a few years prior.

HoopsHype writer Mark Deeks recalls the moment when the Knicks were interested in trading for Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar back in 1982.

"In the run-up the 1982 draft, on an episode of Sports Sunday, Brent Musburger reportedly announced that a deal was in place that would send Abdul-Jabbar to New York, Bill Cartwright to the Utah Jazz, and whichever of the No. 1 or No. 2 pick that the Lakers did not already have – they were guaranteed one of two, with the Jazz getting the other – going to L.A," Deeks writes. "The Lakers then reportedly planned to select Ralph Sampson, along with Worthy – while history now knows that he would not live up to the billing, Sampson was unanimously considered a league-altering prospect at the time. The deal fell apart when Sampson decided not to enter the 1982 draft and return to Virginia."

Had the deal gone through, Abdul-Jabbar would have changed coasts, going from sunny southern California to the hustle and bustle of New York City. Even though Abdul-Jabbar was past his prime in 1982, he still brought a lot to the table, making seven more All-Star games and still averaging 20 or more points per game.

Had he been in New York, the Knicks likely wouldn't have drafted Ewing in 1985. Abdul-Jabbar would have remained the Knicks center and he would have broken the scoring record in New York instead of Los Angeles.

A lot of the league's history would be different if this trade had gone through, and it's a rabbit hole that spans more than 40 years of change.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News