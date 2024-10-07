Knicks Among Best in Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are a week into training camp, and they know how important these next few weeks will be leading up into the season.
The Knicks have a chance to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, so they want to make the most of this time before they get into the gauntlet of the year.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey released his latest power rankings, where the Knicks rank sixth in the league.
"Depth is now a real concern for the New York Knicks, but after trading for Towns, they have one of the league's best starting fives," Bailey writes. "Assuming that lineup features Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and KAT, it brings a wealth of shooting, MVP-level playmaking from Brunson and tons of Tom Thibodeau-like grit from Hart, Bridges and Anunoby. Again, the bench isn't as stout as it's been in the recent past. And there's probably some fear of Thibodeau overworking some of these starters. But if those five, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride are available when the playoffs get started, New York will have a puncher's chance against anyone in the East."
The only teams that finished higher than the Knicks were the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and defending champion Boston Celtics.
The Knicks likely won't be able to move higher than those teams until the season begins, but every moment from now until the end of April will lead to the playoffs, where New York and the rest of the league has their legacies built.
If the Knicks can get their ducks in a row and take advantage of every opportunity between now and then, they will have the best possible chance to usurp those teams and emerge on top of the basketball world.
