Knicks Still Among Elite in Power Rankings
It's getting to the pointy end of the regular season, and the New York Knicks are closing in on a top-three spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
They also have a top-six spot in the latest power rankings from Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey.
"The New York Knicks dropped a home game to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, and they're now 5-7 in their last 12," Bailey writes.
"Of course, Jalen Brunson (who recently started doing on-court work as part of his rehab) has missed the 10 most recent games of that stretch, and just having him as close to full healthy as possible ahead of the playoffs should probably be the team's top priority.
"When he and Karl-Anthony Towns are both on the floor, New York is plus-6.5 points per 100 possessions."
The only teams that placed ahead of the Knicks were the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Knicks haven't been 100 percent with Brunson out for the past three weeks, but they have managed to stay afloat. Their cushion between them and the rest of the Eastern Conference contenders has helped, but the Knicks have also done their part by winning some of the games that New York has played.
The Knicks should have a goal of finishing in the top three for the playoffs, but the main thing for New York is that it is playing its best basketball in these final few weeks. Brunson being on the sidelines prevents that from fully happening, but he is expected to play in a few games for the Knicks before the end of the regular season in order to shed some rust before the matchups really start to count.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!