Knicks Among Teams Linked to Nets Star
The New York Knicks are still in the mix for a potential trade for a star this offseason, and Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges is on their radar.
Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer says that the Knicks are among three teams still linked to Bridges in trade rumors.
"Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges, according to league sources, is a player to monitor among Utah's most aggressive aspirations. The Jazz are said to be right in the mix with Houston, holding the No. 3 pick, and New York, where three of Bridges' college teammates currently play, among the teams that continue to check with Brooklyn about the availability of its 27-year-old swingman," Fischer writes.
The Knicks have long been linked to Bridges due to his connections on the roster. Bridges went to Villanova for college and played alongside Knicks star Jalen Brunson. The pair even won two championships together with the Wildcats in 2016 and 2018. He also played with Josh Hart on both of those squads and Donte DiVincenzo on the 2018 team.
The Knicks have the connection for Bridges, but they also have the assets to do so as well. The Knicks have a pair of picks in this week's NBA Draft and they also have players like Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic that they can send to the Nets to mtch salaries.
The Nets, however, have been adamant about the fact that they don't wish to trade Bridges.
"The Nets have expressed zero interest in trading Bridges, according to league sources who have been in contact with them — and it’s not like they haven’t had opportunities. Other teams have offered hoards of first-rounders; Brooklyn hasn’t engaged," The Athletic's Fred Katz writes. "According to league sources, Brooklyn’s front office has told teams it views Bridges as a costar to whichever big name it can trade for down the line. That’s the organization’s long-term plan — though all it takes for the blueprint to change is one hint from Bridges that he wouldn’t re-sign in a couple of seasons."
The Nets hope that they can last long enough to where Bridges can be a pillar of the franchise when they are good again. But he's their best asset to build for the future, and it may get to a point where the package he can bring back in return is better than what he can bring.
