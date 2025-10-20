Knicks Prospect Could See Bigger Role
The New York Knicks' deep rotation of big men offers plenty of lineup possibilities to anticipate entering the 2025-26 NBA season, with their combination of size, shooting and versatility affording the contenders multiple different looks depending on who's looks primed for a favorable matchup and, more importantly, available.
That second factor is a major key in dictating where the reserve bigs fall in the rotation, with one of the Knicks' favorite prospective lineups hinging on Mitchell Robinson's health. As enticing as his rim protection and rebounding look as starting lineup upgrades, this is the same seven-footer who appeared in just 17 games last season, and only 31 in the year prior.
Karl-Anthony Towns could very easily slide back into the five spot, having earned a Third Team All-NBA appearance a few months ago for his work as one of the league's premier centers, but he and the Knicks have indicated their willingness to contribute to a double-big look that affords the team more defense and size.
Guerschon Yabusele could see occasional starting minutes, but the defense would only nosedive further with his joining Towns up front. That leaves little-used Ariel Hukporti to rise into an enhanced role as Robinson's backup, where he could take a big step up in the depth chart entering his second season.
"Hukporti might find himself starting 10-20 games," The Athletic's James L. Edwards III wrote. "Brown said when replacing starter…may swap similar player down depth chart…[If so] feels relatively safe to say Hukporti won’t play nightly but may end up starting games."
A minutes restriction could be in order for the veteran Robinson, as the Knicks would prefer to have him available for the playoffs. After all, he was one of New York's most valuable pieces in their recent run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and with the team already favored to lay waste to the majority of their weak conference, there's no need to tire him out before the spring.
Hukporti can do a lot of what Robinson can do under the rim, fighting hard for boards with his monstrous size and swatting anything he can. He isn't nearly as polished of a perimeter defender as his teammate, though, but few bigs of Robinson's size are His connectivity will be missed during the games in which he's hurt or resting, providing the rising sophomore with chances to build off of his intriguing rookie season of sporadic appearances.
Hukporti doesn't exactly have a spotless injury history himself, with his first NBA start getting prematurely cut short when he tore his meniscus in February, but he was showing promise as a formidable obstacle for opposing teams to have to work around.
The Knicks' rotation looks to be deep entering this season, and though opportunities for the prospects are far from promised, no recent draftee has a more open road to a regular impact role as Hukporti.
