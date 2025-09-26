Knicks Center Has Opportunity for Starter Resurgence
The New York Knicks have a starting lineup question that still requires answering, and one long-patient role player looks to cash in on the organization's desire for his desirable skillset.
Mitchell Robinson has a clean shot at seizing the fifth spot in the starting-five, a slot that's been advertised as up-for-grabs all summer long. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are locked into their respective high-leverage roles, but the Knicks have yet to provide a definitive answer as to which complementary piece will round out the top five.
While the hustling and rebounding Josh Hart has owned that second backcourt spot next to Brunson for the majority of his colorful Knicks tenure, his once-consistent defense and shooting grew too unreliable for even his biggest fan in Tom Thibodeau. That's where Robinson came in, suddenly seizing the fifth starting job deep in the playoffs as a more reliable contributor.
Now that new coach Mike Brown's seen the proof of how much Robinson keeps the disappointing defense afloat and completely flips the rebounding game, momentum is building towards his maintaining the opening night nod for his team-leading eighth season with the franchise.
His ~5 point per game average and lack of any unassisted scoring threat or any semblance of a jump shot does little justice to his overall impact, which reveals itself in the margins. He averaged 6.5 offensive boards per 36 minutes, and though that's an unrealistic minute load to expect of the oft-injured backup to New York's star center in Towns, Robinson led the league in o-boards three seasons ago with 4.5 per game, and still managed to bring down 3.1 a night in last season's injury-plagued campaign.
We saw how he answered Thibodeau's call when the Knicks most needed interior toughness and extra possessions, as he raised his game to 3.7 in a 20-minute-per-night role. He gained more responsibility in New York's second and third playoff series when Towns' shooting cooled off and the defense became more of a necessity, and grabbed 3.8 offensive rebounds and 7.8 per game when the stakes raised in the second round and conference finals.
His active hands and instincts, along with his quietly versatile defense, helped him shine in the big moments, and he looks to translate that into another successful Knicks season. His team did good in adding more shooting to their rotation of guards and wings, bur still don't have anyone who can mirror Robinson's dirty work impact.
Brown's already expressed at least some interest at throwing Robinson in with the starters, alleviating Towns from having to tire himself out or getting torched on defense with a superior back line helper manning the basket. While he can't match the spacing of many of his teammates, his screening, rolling and finishing will be key in seeing the coach's pace-and-space vision through, and he can already expect plenty more fan appreciation for his work filling in the gaps.
