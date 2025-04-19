Knicks Rookie Returns For Playoffs
Time heals all wounds for the New York Knicks.
Heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday evening, the Knicks revealed that rookie center Ariel Hukporti would be available to take the floor. That gives New York a full contingent heading into the postseason opener, a rare occurrence in a year that has seen several headliners miss lengthy stretches.
Hukporti, the final pick in last June's draft, has not played since Feb. 26, when he endured a meniscus injury during his first career start against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite limited playing time, Hukporti became a bit of a fan favorite for the way he stepped up in the absence of Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
While it's unlikely that Hukporti wedges his way back into the Knicks' rotation—Robinson and Precious Achiuwa likely stand as Towns' spell options—it's encouraging to see him back in a uniform. Earlier this month, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Hukporti was "a ways away" from returning, but he's apparently available if New York calls upon him.
The German-born Hukporti made 25 appearance this year and averaged 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 points in that span. His best performance of the year was perhaps a seven-point, four-block/rebound, three-assist performance that secure a win over the Brooklyn Nets in November.
