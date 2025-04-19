Former NBA Champion Makes Harsh Knicks Prediction
The New York Knicks will have a lot to prove during their first round series.
After a long, up-and-down season, the Knicks now find themselves up against the Detroit Pistons with a chance to make a big statement in the first round while facing a tough, physical team.
However, even while the Knicks may have more talent in this series on paper, it hasn't stopped many from picking New York as a candidate to be upset by a surging Detroit squad.
The latest notable name to pick against New York is former NBA champion Nick Young, who believes the Pistons will be the ones to come out with a win.
"I ain't going to lie, I got the Pistons," Young said on Gil's Arena. "As much as I may hate saying Julius Randle's name, I feel like the Knicks need somebody that's like a bully. I don't feel like KAT is going to be tough enough, but like, the pressure of Detroit comes with it. He can't be out there asking for calls, doing the KAT, you know... They got some guys that can hit shots. Tim Hardaway Jr.– he can get hot, and they can play bully ball."
It's nothing short of an interesting take from Young. Even after Towns made his way to the Western Conference Finals last season as a catalyst behind the Minnesota Timberwolves' postseason success, in Young's eyes, he may not have the toughness it takes to lead a past a team like the Pistons.
Yet, even with Young's outlandish rationale, he's far from the first person to pick against New York in this series.
The Pistons are far from a slouch team either. They're a top-10 ranked defense, have a star centerpiece to rally behind in Cade Cunningham, and could have the carry-over momentum from this season to make a run past the Knicks if the stars align in their favor for round one.
Still, the Knicks are favored to come out of this one alive for a reason, and it's hard to see Towns' lack of "toughness" being the deciding factor in the series outcome. He's also got other high-end stars like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart to lean on in the process, paired with an entirely healthy rotation, which New York hopes can be enough for it to make its third consecutive second-round series for the first time since 2000.
The pressure's on for New York to perform. Time will tell if they can meet expectations.
