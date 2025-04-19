Analyst Predicts Knicks Series Victory Over Pistons
The New York Knicks are looking to advance to the second round for the third time in as many seasons, but standing in their way is a Detroit Pistons team that won't go away quietly.
The Pistons are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but they have gone winless in each of their last three trips to the postseason.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III doesn't think that will be the case this time, but he still believes the Knicks will win the series in six games.
"I think each game will be a dogfight, but ultimately the Knicks’ talent and experience wins out. Detroit can be sloppy with the ball and, as we mentioned before, doesn’t have a true No. 2 playmaker. In a playoff series against a good team with intense game-planning like the Knicks, I think those things will be tough to overcome. Detroit’s struggles with stretch bigs this season is worth noting again, too," Edwards writes.
"With that said, if the Pistons ended up winning in six or seven games, I wouldn’t be surprised. There has been a fragility about the Knicks this season when going up against tough, hard-playing teams. Everything New York struggled with during the regular season, Detroit does well or around league average.
"I also think it’ll help Detroit’s psyche knowing that they’ve already won twice at MSG this season.
"But I’ve got to go with the Knicks in six. The starting five might be too talented and experienced for a first-time playoff squad."
The Knicks have the experience over the Pistons, but that doesn't in turn make Detroit inexperienced.
The Pistons have Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley all returning to the postseason, and Detroit will lean on them and Cade Cunningham to help get past the Knicks.
