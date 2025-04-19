Draymond Green Takes Another Shot at Knicks Star
"The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" must go on, but not without Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks, apparently.
Green, the longtime Golden State Warriors agitator, once again took a jab at the Knicks' All-Star center. In the latest edition of the web series that set off a series of verbal confrontations, Green offered a not-so-flattering analysis of Towns' role in the upcoming playoff battle between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
"I think the Pistons can give the Knicks problems in this series. I don't think this is a cakewalk," Green said. "[Isaiah Stewart] and Jalen Duren, they're going to rough Karl-Anthony Towns up. Karl-Anthony Towns has got to bring his hard hat to this matchup, because those two guys, they're going to try to rough him up."
"[Towns] can draw fouls, but they're going to take those fouls and they're going to try and make him quit. That's going to be their mentality, is to try and make him quit."
From a Knicks perspective, Green's season is best-known for his confrontation with Towns during New York and Golden State's annual two-game get-together in March. Green baselessly claimed that Towns skipped the first meeting at Madison Square Garden to avoid an awkward reunion with former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jimmy Butler, the Warriors' high-profile in-season acquisition from the Miami Heat.
In reality, however, Towns was on bereavement leave after his longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods lost a close friend to cancer. Green expressed condolences but never formally apologized for his accusation. Knicks players publicly backed Towns in the wake of the incident and praised his calm, calculated reaction to Green's tomfoolery.
Both Towns and Green are prepping for their respective playoff matchups: Towns and the Knicks face the Pistons while Golden State faces the second-ranked Houston Rockets after prevailing in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!
- Knicks Playoff Pressure Burdens More Than Tom Thibodeau
- Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Named to Time 100
- Knicks Star Josh Hart Comments on Pistons Ticket Crackdown
- Julius Randle Appears to Jab Knicks in Return to Playoffs
- Report: Former Knicks Star Lands College Coaching Job
- EXCLUSIVE: Karl-Anthony Towns Reflects on Year One in New York