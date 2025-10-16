Knicks Assistants Have Opportunity to Shine Under Mike Brown
The New York Knicks have a relatively new coaching staff under head coach Mike Brown.
While some assistants remain from Tom Thibodeau's regime, like Maurice Cheeks and Rick Brunson, Brown has some new coaches added to the team. Brown spoke about the opportunity he is affording to some of his assistant coaches during the preseason and training camp.
“I’ve done it quite a bit. Did it with Sacramento. Actually, I got it from Steve (Kerr). When I was with Steve in Golden State, I led the huddle multiple times in multiple games," Brown said via SNY insider Ian Begley.
"Throughout the course of a game probably almost 90 percent of the time — I didn’t even tell him what I was about to tell the guys defensively. He had that much trust in me. And it helped me grow. It helped save (Kerr’s) voice and gave the players another voice to hear. So I did it in Sacramento. I liked it. I’m going to try it here. Our offensive coordinator is Chris Jent. Our defensive coordinator is Brendan O’Connor, BOC. All those guys as well as everybody else, they’ve done a fantastic job coaching, so to give them an opportunity during games is something that I’ll do.”
Brown Wants Assistants to Lead in Preseason
The Knicks coaching staff isn't just Brown, but rather the number of talented and smart assistants that make up the team. If all of the assistants think like they are head coaches, it will only improve the quality of the squad.
The Knicks assistant coaches have many years of experienced combined in the NBA and all are on board with Brown's vision to transform the team. They act as vessels of Brown in order to complete the look of how the Knicks should operate during the season.
Having this culture in the coaching staff should translate well over to the players, who may be given an opportunity on any given night to show out. If the coaching staff can be a reflection of how the players should perform and compete, this will only add value to the Knicks as a whole.
With the clock ticking before the Knicks get ready for their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers next week, everyone needs to be as prepared as possible to tackle the gauntlet of an 82-game NBA season. It appears Brown has his players and coaches ready.
