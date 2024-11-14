Knicks Release City Edition Jerseys
The New York Knicks could use a throwback performance to help them get back on track. Thanks to their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms, they, at the very least, will look the part.
The Knicks and their NBA brethren officially unveiled their entries into the City Edition uniform showcase, with the Knicks whitening a classic look: this year's look is an inverted follow-up to last season's, which were made to strongly resemble the blue, pinstriped threads the Knicks wore during their late 1990s/early 2000s heyday. The adjustments that brought the jersey into the modern era (such as the double showing of "New York" across the chest) are retained.
The Knicks' City Edition threads were designed in collaboration with Nike and NYC-based fashion/lifestyle brand Kith, overseen by entrepreneur Ronnie Fieg. The de facto throwback is hardly a surprise, as X user @EldenMonitors leaked several City Edition designs on the social media platform back in September.
The Knicks are expected to debut the new/old look on Sunday night when they face the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.
City Edition uniforms were introduced by the NBA and Nike in 2016, with the league's official website explaining that they were formed with the intent to "pay homage to the history and cultures of all 30 teams and their communities."
Elements of local references and throwbacks are prevalent in this year's cases: the rival Nets, for example, enlisted the work of Brooklyn-based artist KAWS for their look while those of the Houston Rockets include homages to the team's 1990s imagery that helped produce consecutive championships, including the seven-game triumph over the Knicks in 1994.
Before the Knicks (5-6) don their City Editions, they have in-season tournament business to take care of: the Nets will also visit Manhattan on Friday with positioning in the East's Group A on the line (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
