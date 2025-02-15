Knicks Becoming Offensive 'Juggernaut'
Only three teams in the NBA have a better record than the New York Knicks at the All-Star break.
The Knicks have been one of the league's best teams, and even though defense was the root of their success last season, things have changed this year.
Instead, Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey refers to the Knicks as an "offensive juggernaut."
"This team is an offensive juggernaut, led by a dynamic trio that boasts two superstars and one of the game's best glue guys," Bailey said. "After closing out the week with back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound performances, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 threes, while shooting 43.8 percent from three. Jalen Brunson is adding 26.1 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 threes, with a 39.7 three-point percentage."
"And then you have Josh Hart, who's averaging an absurd, well-rounded 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals. He's currently fifth in the league in triple-doubles this season," he continued. "With those three flanked by Mikal Bridges and (a hopefully healthy) OG Anunoby, New York has a very real shot to upend anyone in the East and represent the conference in the Finals."
The Knicks still have a long way to go in hopes of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, but this may be the best team the franchise has had since then.
The Knicks have the offense that can compete in the spring, but the question remains as to whether the defense is there.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau relishes in defense, so New York does its job on that end of the floor, but things could be better. While the Knicks rank second in offensive rating, the team sits at No. 18 in defense. That number is going to have to rise if the Knicks want to be competitive this season.
