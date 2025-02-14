WATCH: Tom Thibodeau Interrupts Knicks Stars' Podcast
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau channeled his inner Josh Hart and invaded opposing territory.
Hart, Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson and their mutual friend Matt Hillman returned to the digital airwaves, unleashing a new episode of "Roommates Show" onto their adoring public on Thursday. While there was no scheduled guest, Brunson received an unexpected call from Thibodeau and more or less created an impromptu interview.
Brunson and Hart informed an amused Thibodeau that they were in the midst of recording, leading Thibodeau to mockingly cry "Oh God, please, no!" in the style of the famous internet meme of beloved fictional boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) reacting in horror to the return of human resources nemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) on an episode of "The Office."
Brunson reminded Thibodeau that they were recording under the latter's orders, as the head coach apparently used it as tough love during practice while Hart and the point guard "were BS'ing." A humorously beleaguered Thibodeau told Brunson to call him back when he was "done messing around," offering a sign-off of "Go Knicks" when the captain pressed him for a message to the fans.
It was clear that the episode was recorded prior to Sunday's Super Bowl staging in New Orleans: Despite the coach's attempt to escape, Brunson, a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, tried to muster a "Go Birds" out of Thibodeau, who claimed neutrality and reminded Brunson he would not side with either his or Hart's choice. Thibodeau reminded the duo that he was a fan of the woebegone New England Patriots, but he sounded confident in the team's potential return to prominence.
"We're coming back, we're coming back," Thibodeau said. "No you're not," Hart replied.
The Connecticut native Thibodeau signed off with a slightly evil laugh, as he reminded Brunson that he "[knew] Kansas City" would be winning the Super Bowl, prompting the point guard to finally hang up. Fortunately for Brunson, the Eagles made quick work of the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring the first 34 points en route to a 40-22 final.
Through the "Roommates Show," Brunson, Hart, and Hillman have interviewed some of the most noteworthy names in sports and entertainment, including several legends of past and present Knicks lore. Last week's episode, for example, featured longtime Knicks play-by-play Mike Breen while Thibodeau himself appeared on the show over the summer. New episodes of the "Roommates Show" typically release on Thursday afternoons and are available on most major podcasting platforms.
Brunson now gets a chance to temporarily escape from Thibodeau's watch this weekend, as he and Karl-Anthony Towns will rep the Knicks in the starting lineup for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, TNT). Brunson will also partake in All-Star Saturday's 3-Point Contest for the second straight season after placing sixth in last year's edition.
