Former Knicks Star Celebrates Linsanity Anniversary
Thirteen years ago, the New York Knicks were pleading Linsanity.
This week marks the 13-year anniversary of Jeremy Lin's most magical stretch of Knicks basketball, one that propelled him to domestic and international prominence. The peak came on Feb. 10, 2012, when Lin put up 38 points in a nationally-televised win over a Los Angeles Lakers group led by the late Kobe Bryant.
While lasting success in Manhattan was not to be, Lin's run is still fondly remembered by New Yorkers and beyond. Lin himself commemorated his showing against the Lakers with an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"13 years ago. Still in love [with] the game," Lin said in his caption. "What a blessing."
Though Lin left New York after his magic run, he has remained active in both NBA and international affairs: he played seven more Association seasons between Houston, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Toronto. Of note, he was the first Asian-American player to earn an official NBA championship, doing so in his final Association tour with the Raptors in 2019.
Since then, Lin has toured professional leagues in both China and Taiwan, winning a P. League+ title with the New Taipei Kings this past season. He previously led that same league, which has also featured fellow fleeting NBA alums like Anthony Bennett and Hasheem Thabeet in assists during the 2023 campaign.
Lin is set to return to Association affairs this upcoming weekend, when he partakes in the All-Star Weekend festivities in the Bay Area. A Palo Alto native, Lin will be coaching a team of G League standouts at the Rising Stars Competition on Friday (9 p.m. ET, TNT). Should his team prevail, it will get to partake in Sunday's main even that's set to feature his Manhattan successors Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
