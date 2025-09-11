Knicks Among Best Uniforms in NBA
The New York Knicks are one of the NBA's oldest franchises, where tradition has helped build a brand that has lasted over 75 years.
The Knicks' orange and blue has become iconic in the city, which is part of the reason why CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn put the team at No. 9 in his NBA jersey ranking for the upcoming season.
"I can't tell you why exactly blue and orange work so well together as uniform colors, but they're chocolate and peanut butter on a jersey," Quinn wrote.
"The font is simple, yet bold. It's rare for a New York team in any sport to get especially creative aesthetically, but the little things go a long way for teams in this city with this much history. The Yankee pinstripes. The big blue Giants jerseys. They're subtle yet iconic. The Knicks are no different. The 2012 switch from a V-neck to a crewneck is the only thing holding the Knicks back. The sharpness worked nicely with the softer colors the Knicks use."
The only teams higher on Quinn's ranking are the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.
The Knicks have made changes to their uniform over the years, but they haven't been too drastic. The orange and blue have remained pillars of their brand since their inception and that continues to be a staple of the league.
The Knicks have tried to slightly deviate from the norm a few times to align themselves with the changes the rest of the league is making, but sometimes, things don't need to be changed. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
The Knicks' jerseys do not need to be fixed because there is nothing broken about it, and that's what makes the franchise one of the most iconic in the league, even if they haven't had much success in the 21st Century.
The Knicks are at their best for the first time in over 25 years and they look good while doing it.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!