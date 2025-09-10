Knicks Trainer Joins Carmelo Anthony in Hall of Fame
A hall of fame induction was apparently exactly what this New York Knicks doctor ordered.
Last weekend's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies were rife with Knicks representation. That contingent was headlined by the enshrining of Carmelo Anthony, who effectively was inducted twice as both an NBA veteran and a member of the United States' 2008 men's basketball squad, commonly referred to as the "Redeem Team."
Joining Anthony in the latter honor was a current Knick, was then-Team USA trainer and current New York rep Casey Smith was also feted with his staff, which helped the Americans post a dominant performance in the Summer Olympics in Beijing after getting only a bronze in the prior ringed events in Athens.
Smith currently serves as the vice president of sports medicine for the Knicks, who secured his services from the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. He was part of three NBA Finals runs in Dallas, including the victorious tilt against the Miami Heat in 2011, and earned another American gold medal while serving as the trainer for the 2012 Olympic run in London.
Smith has brought that championship feeling to New York, as he and his staff were honored the past season's Training Staff of the Year Award bestowed by the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association. Fellow North Texas transplant Jalen Brunson heaped humorous yet heartfelt praise on Smith and his staff after they helped him overcome a late ankle injury to get back in time for the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
"I really don't want to give Casey credit, but I guess I have to now," Brunson quipped in video from Ian Begley of SNY. "Nah, he's been great. I've known Casey, obviously, since my rookie year. He's helped me in every step along the way, especially in this past month."
"A lot of credit goes out to them," Brunson said of Smith's assembled staff. "They all helped, sacrificed their time with their families, especially after hours, during two-a-days, during some of those rehab days. I really appreciate them. I feel like I've known these people my entire career. They haven't changed. They're dedicated to what they do. They're dedicated to helping the team, helping the players ... They truly do that, they truly helped me get there."
