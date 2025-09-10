Baltimore Honors Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony may have been born in Brooklyn, but he spent a lot of his childhood in the Baltimore area.
The Hall-of-Fame forward is returning to his roots with an exhibit at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore called "House of Melo."
"This isn’t just an exhibit — this is my story,” Anthony said in a press release. "Where I’ve been, what I’ve learned and how far I’ve come. I want people to feel inspired to dream big and know it’s possible.” He adds, "You can’t tell that story without Baltimore. This city raised me, challenged me and gave me the drive to grow. Now, I hope my journey can be a blueprint for others chasing theirs."
Anthony was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after playing 19 years in the NBA from 2003-22. With the platform, he hopes he will be able to inspire others with his story.
The exhibit in the city of Baltimore, which should run for two months, will help spread his message.
"Carmelo embodies everything that makes Baltimore the best city in America. Determination, grit and deep sense of community pride," Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said.
"No matter what higher heights he reaches, he always stays grounded in his values and committed to supporting the next generation — especially young people following his footsteps in Baltimore. We are so proud to celebrate his career and his legacy through this exhibition."
Anthony's roots in Baltimore began as a kid when his family moved there in the early 1990's. He attended high school in nearby Towson before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia in hopes of getting noticed more by collegiate and NBA scouts.
Anthony went to college for a year at Syracuse, where he helped the school win an NCAA championship. His efforts made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.
Anthony was with the Nuggets until 2011 before he requested to be traded to the Knicks, where he helped build upon a Hall-of-Fame career. Now, the city of Baltimore and the world can celebrate Anthony as one of the game's greatest players of all time.
