Decorated Knicks Targets Holding Out for Bigger Contracts
Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons remain as two of the biggest names on the free agent market, two former stars completely untethered by any restrictions with their former teams.
The New York Knicks still have one more veteran's minimum contract left to hand out, and one of these experienced ball-handlers with unique styles still have plenty of basketball left in them. But on a top-loaded team who just needs one more reserve to pad out the rotation, the roles that they may be envisioning for themselves and what the Knicks require may still not be matching up, and that shows in the differences in the sort of money they expected to field compared to the interest they're drawing.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that despite the idea that both Westbrook and Simmons still have some value, the clear lack of demand in their games shows that no one besides them believes that they're worth more than the league minimum in 2025-26.
“Look, this isn’t 2017 or 2019 anymore,” an anonymous scout told Hoops Wire. “If Westbrook goes unsigned, or Simmons, it’s not that big of a deal. You can find younger guys like them for cheaper. It’s nothing personal. But everyone gets old, and with Simmons, there are some major flaws there that aren’t ever going away. So why not give someone else a try?”
The Knicks really could benefit from that reserve to handle the ball whenever Jalen Brunson hits the pine, and that feature has been omnipresent in New York's odyssey to find that final new signee to round out the free agent class alongside Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson.
Simmons has a case as the most intriguing player left out there entering September, but his insistence on free agency on his own terms has resulted in his holding up whatever's left of the open market. He has plenty to offer as a passer and defender in the frontcourt, especially in playing a role on one of the most talented teams he's seen, but the oft-unavailable former All-Star seems higher on his market value than most front offices are.
Westbrook is nearly a decade older than Simmons, a guaranteed Hall of Famer with an MVP and nine All-Star games under his belt, but he's garnered even less NBA interest this summer. He played one of his more positive seasons of the decade last year with the Denver Nuggets, but the volatility and usage that comes with his name makes for a somewhat-undesirable sales pitch to a team like the Knicks with no shortage of stars and scorers.
New York looks to win now, and they have the pieces to put together their best season of the 21st century. They have space on their roster for exactly one more player, but it's starting to look like neither of the flashiest available names will conform to the Knicks' price range.
