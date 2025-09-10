Knicks Target Expected to Undergo Another Investigation
Malik Beasley's had a rough summer, and even the New York Knicks may be unable to save him.
Following his career-regular season statistical showing, making 41.6% of his 3-point shots on nearly 10 tries per game, he looked like he'd fully come into his own as one of the best shooters in the NBA. With just the playoffs standing between him and a potential end to his one-and-done run with the Detroit Pistons, all he had to do was maintain most of his production to receive offers for a fresh contract.
Not only did Beasley shrink in the postseason, shooting with considerably less success in a six-game loss to the Knicks with much more attention than usual on his plate, but he was hit with a federal gambling investigation not long after the offseason commenced. There appeared to be real concerns as to whether he'd bet on NBA games that he'd participated in, throwing his honor into status as well as his reliability as an in-game role player.
He went on to beat the probe last month, and instantly surfaced as one of the best remaining free agents upon re-joining the pool of available players. But right when it looked like he was emerging from the woods, the NBA decided to conduct its own investigation on the alleged gambler.
According to ESPN's David Purdum, the league's investigation is believed to be in its final stages, but this is just another hit on Beasley's already-failed attempt at cashing in on his successful regular season. News of the federal investigation interrupted negotiations between he and Pistons on a reported three-year, $42 million agreement, and now that no team has any room remaining between what they've already spent and their salary caps, he'd already have to settle for a considerably smaller deal.
Detroit still seemed like the favorite to sign Beasley, maintaining the right to offer him more than anyone else, but this most recent wrinkle will prolong his potential comeback attempt.
The Knicks reportedly checked in on Beasley between those probes, as he'd be an intriguing addition to one of the lone powers of the Eastern Conference. They've already spent the offseason going in on bench shooting in bringing in Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson to add to their already-strong offense, and last season's runner-up to the Sixth Man of the Year award may be enough to push them into a different tier.
For now, though, they'll have to watch as the league determines Beasley's fate.
