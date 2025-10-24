Knicks’ Biggest Eastern Threat Becoming Clear
The New York Knicks entered this season looking to prove their resilience and ability to build on last season's momentum, and were faced with an obstacle immediately upon their 2025-26 debut. Already missing a few key rotational pieces with early injuries, they had to find a way to fend off one of their most relentless heels in the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night.
Setting the Tone at Madison Square Garden
They succeeded, taking the day in a feel-good 119-111 home opener, and it said a lot about their approach to this season. After undergoing substantial turnover to their coaching staff and roster depth, they had the chance to fold under the weight of newfound expectations and more-pressing adjustments, and looked the part of a contender in gutting out the tone-setting win.
But just because they toppled another unhealthy championship-bidder doesn't mean that that they should disregard the other challengers out east. The Atlanta Hawks, fresh off of their own productive summer, are already circling as a team to keep a close eye on.
"If [the Hawks] can stay healthy, I think they will be right behind the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings," SNY's Ian Begley wrote. "I think they will force the Knicks to win games in the last weekend of the season in order to secure their seed in the conference.
"Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson give the Hawks the ability to play multiple different pick-and-roll coverages (Daniels on his own is an absolute terror on defense). You add in second-year Zaccharie Risacher, a healthy Kristaps Porzingis and of course Trae Young and it’s easy to see how this team can win a lot of games. I think the Knicks finish ahead of them in the standings but I expect the Hawks to give the Knicks a scare."
Old Playoff Tensions Renewed
They're a lot less proven than the Knicks, having had to watch from the couch while New York embarked on their deepest playoff run in a quarter-century, but these two teams have plenty of history. They memorably met in the 2020-21 first round in the Knicks' victorious return to the postseason, swatting the upstarts out of the way en route to their own conference finals bid.
It was there where Young made a name for himself as a villain, taking personal joy in sending them home. They haven't won a series since that summer, but their revamped roster looks to reignite Atlanta's hopes at serious competition, and they, too, habe the luxury of sharing the Knicks' mushy conference.
It meant a lot that the Knicks were able to start the season off with a win, especially against a team with which they've relentlessly struggled against as of recent, but they'll have to keep the production flowing when it's time to hold off their other formidable neighbors.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!