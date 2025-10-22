Knicks Look to Buck Last Season's Cavaliers Matchup Trend
The New York Knicks won 51 games in the 2025-26 NBA regular season. That was enough to clinch a No. 3 seed within their conference and good for their best record in 12 years, but that still wasn't enough to convince the masses that they were worthy of getting taken seriously.
Even if they end up proving some doubters wrong in making a spirited run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the logic in betting against the Knicks' title odds was founded on real numbers. They notably struggled against contenders all season, never winning at any of the numerous opportunities to prove themselves among the big dogs.
Nowhere was this recurring issue more glaring than against the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the lone teams above the Knicks in the standings all season. New York couldn't get one game off of the championship favorites, going 0-8 against their biggest foils.
They exacted some revenge against the Celtics, managing a surprising win over the then-reigning champions in the second round of last season's playoffs, but the Cavs remained unsolved. The Knicks built up some goodwill in making enough subtle offseason moves to encourage belief in their maintaining that momentum, and they'll get an immediate test in hosting the Cavaliers in this evening's season opener.
What Should Fans Expect From the New-Look Knicks?
It won't help the Knicks' cause that they'll have to ward off the fellow contenders shorthanded, already having lost key starters and rotational pieces in Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart before playing a game.
That's a lot of size to miss out on in matching up against an opposing center combination of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and they'll now have to make do with the likes of suddenly-elevated role players in Guerschon Yabusele and Ariel Hukporti.
Jalen Brunson will still be in attendance as the Knicks' top option, and they'll have a puncher's chance with the MVP candidate leading the charge. New head coach Mike Brown sounded excited about New York's loaded rotation's potentially easing Brunson's high-usage burden, but he'll have to rely on his star point guard more than he may have been planning to.
Betters are all likely piling onto the Cavaliers' odds more with each passing minute, even if New York was set to host their season opener. The Knicks could have really used a decisive home win to get the season of expectations started, and barring a feel-good, Brunson-led upset, they may have to wait until they're a little healthier to really get the campaign moving.
