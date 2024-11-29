Knicks Boast Some of the Top Statistical Performers in the NBA
The New York Knicks have a major threat on offense, and it was most recently shown in the team's 145-118 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Knicks, now 10-7, are looking to build momentum after offensive masterclasses from their starters.
New York's offensive prowess has been proven through HoopsHype's Global Rating. Of the top 30 statistical performers in the NBA this season, the Knicks boast four in that category.
Karl-Anthony Towns sits at the sixth spot, with a 25.06 rating. He's averaging 29.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16 games.
Two spots below Towns is Jalen Brunson. After a rough start to the season in the shooting department, Brunson has picked it up with a 22.78 rating, averaging a career-high 7.9 assists to go along with 24.9 points per game.
The other two starters, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, come in at the 24th and 27th spot. Hart, the team's Swiss Army knife, has had multiple double-doubles and even a triple-double through 17 games, averaging 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He has an 18.45 rating on HoopsHype.
Anunoby's career-high 40 points in the win over Denver has propelled him to a solid top-30 spot with an 18.08 rating. Putting up 19.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, he's shown not just what he can do on defense, but with the ball in his hands as well.
The only Knicks starter to not make the list was Mikal Bridges, who has been slightly struggling to start the season. The former Brooklyn Net was not expected to be as statistically impressive behind New York's stars, but he's shooting just 30.0% from three, resulting in just 15.6 points per game. There's some added pressure as Bridges was traded for a heap of first-round picks.
Nevertheless, New York boasts one of the best offenses in the NBA with a 122.4 offensive rating. That's good for second in the entire league, behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defense has held this team back, but the Knicks' offense has shown why they are a legitimate threat to the league's best teams.
