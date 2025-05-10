All Knicks

Knicks vs. Celtics: LIVE Game 3 Log

Keep track of the New York Knicks' quest to take a commanding, shocking 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view of Madison Square Garden during the national anthem before game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view of Madison Square Garden during the national anthem before game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are hoping to bring home some Boston brilliance home with them.

New York will go for a wholly unexpected 3-0 lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics on Saturday afternoon, and they'll have a chance to do so in friendly surroundings: following a pair of comebacks from 20 points down in Beantown, the Eastern Conference semifinal series now shifts to Madison Square Garden, where thousands of Knicks fans anticipate similarly thrilling and rewarding antics on their own hardwood.

The Knicks, surprisingly enough, haven't taken advantage of homecourt in this otherwise fruitful postseason, dropping two of three at their Garden in the opening round against Detroit. They're undefeated on the road, winning five consecutive games away from Manhattan in a single postseason for the first time in franchise history.

New York comes into Game 3 with a blank injury report. Boston has only Sam Hauser (ankle sprain) listed as doubtful. Kristaps Porzingis did not appear among the ailing despite a lingering illness that kept him out of a good part of the opener earlier this week.

Starting Lineups

KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns
CELTICS: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White

Officials: Zach Zarba, Courtney Kirkland, Justin Van Duyne (alternate: Jacyn Goble)

1st Quarter

Live updates will commence after tip-off

