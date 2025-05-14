Knicks at Celtics: LIVE Game 5 Log
New York Knicks fans have waited 25 years for this moment. Only time will tell if the countdown is set at 48 minutes.
The Knicks will have the first of three chances to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. New York carries a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set after Monday's Game 4 triumph by a 121-113 final.
It was a costly night for Boston in more ways than one: not only did the Celtics lose the game but they also lost Jayson Tatum to a lower-body injury that will keep him out for at least the rest of this postseason. The Knicks were paced by a 39-point, 12-assists double-double for Jalen Brunson.
Keep track of the Knicks' grand opportunity below, with live updates to follow throughout Wednesday's Game.
1st Quarter
3:09—Mitchell Robinson enters, and the Celtics engage in "Bewitch—A—Mitch." The plan backfires, as Robinson hits one of two after a Kornet dunk. Miles McBride also checks in (23-20 BOS)
3:30—Following a Brown triple, Hart stays down after making contact with Luke Kornet. Hart is bleeding and a review for a harder foul is ongoing. Hart gets a new uniform in the meantime. Brown is also doubled over after some contact with Brunson. After review, Kornet's contact is ruled incidental, common foul. Hart hits both. Sam Hauser enters for the first time since Game 1 while Torrey Craig also makes a rare appearance for Boston (21-18 BOS)
4:03—Towns stems the bleeding with a three, his 2nd of the series (18-16 BOS)
5:03—White responds to Brunson's double with yet another three (18-13 BOS)
5:26—White scores from the inside this time. Four-point lead (15-11 BOS)
5:34—Towns called for a moving screen offensive foul, his first
5:46—Brown's drive finds Luke Kornet, who gives Boston the lead back (13-11 BOS)
6:24—Another three from White, this at the top of the key, ties the game. White has all but two of the first 11 Boston points (11-11)
7:12—Hart scores the first points out of the timeout. Knicks on a 7-0 run. (11-8 NYK)
7:38—Holiday picks up his second foul. In comes Payton Pritchard.
8:07—A Brunson double gives the Knicks the lead back and leads to a Celtics timeout (9-8 NYK)
8:21—A bad pass from Holiday goes out of bounds. It's already the Celtics' third turnover
8:30—Bridges hits the Knicks' first three of the night (8-7 BOS)
8:58—White sinks another from deep (8-4 BOS)
9:24—Porzingis is charged with an offensive foul, pushing Towns on a shot attempt
9:45—After a Jaylen Brown double, Horford fouls Karl-Anthony Towns, putting him at the line. Towns his both of the first free throws shot tonight (5-4 BOS)
10:32—Holiday picks up the Celtics' first foul, getting Josh Hart just as the shot clock was expiring
11:00—White recovers with a corner three to switch the lead (3-2 BOS)
11:25—Following a missed Al Horford three, Mikal Bridges backs down Derrick White and hits a mid-range two for the first points (2-0 NYK)
12:00—Boston wins the tip and Game 5 is underway. Kristaps Porzingis is in the Boston starting lineup in place of the injured Tatum.
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns
CELTICS: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White
Injuries
KNICKS: None
CELTICS: Sam Hauser (Ankle sprain, Available), Jayson Tatum (Achilles tear, Out)
Line: BOS -4.5
O/U: 207.5
Officials: Tony Brothers, Brian Forte, Josh Tiven
