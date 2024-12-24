Report: Knicks Called Jazz About Jordan Clarkson
Trade rumors surrounding the New York Knicks are starting to ramp up as recent reports have suggested they are interested in one player to bolster their bench. As the Knicks navigate their rotation without backup center Mitchell Robinson, one Western Conference guard has come up in recent reports.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Knicks are one of several contending teams that have inquired about Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. New York, along with the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets have reached out.
The Knicks have been playing on a short rotation with Robinson out until late January or February. Guards Miles McBride and Cameron Payne have received the most time off the bench, along with Precious Achiuwa who recently returned from injury. However, the bench isn't quite where it should be if New York wants to firmly put itself in title contention.
Clarkson, who would be the first player off the bench in New York, would be the perfect scoring veteran to complement the team. Averaging 15.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 25.6 minutes per game, he has a Sixth Man of the Year Award (2021) under his belt and numerous years of playoff experience with the Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sidery reports that Utah is looking for a young prospect and/or draft capital for the 32-year-old guard. The Knicks traded most of their first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets back in June in exchange for Mikal Bridges, but they still have picks that could entice Jazz GM Danny Ainge.
New York also has a group of young players who could entice the Utah. Rookie guard Tyler Kolek recently won a G League Winter Showcase championship with the Westchester Knicks, putting up 21 points and 11 assists. Center Ariel Hukporti has also shown flashes in his time in New York as a 22-year-old rookie. Not to mention, first-round pick Pacome Dadiet could be a prospect the Jazz like the most.
Keep an eye on Clarkson and Utah's ties to the Knicks as NBA trade season kicks off. The veteran guard would be of great use to this title-hopeful New York team.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!