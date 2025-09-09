Knicks Cannot Underestimate Celtics This Season
The New York Knicks are still on a bit of a high after beating the Boston Celtics to reach the Eastern Conference Finals back in May.
During the series, Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, forcing him to miss the rest of the postseason and all of the 2025-26 campaign. With Tatum recovering, the Celtics spiraled into a number of moves that cut down their 2024 championship roster.
With Tatum out, the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons. In a separate deal, Kristaps Porzingis was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks. Also, Al Horford has not re-signed and the Celtics aren't expected to bring him back. Backup center Luke Kornet signed with the San Antonio Spurs.
This means Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are the lone members of Boston's rotation from its championship that are going to be playing for the Celtics in the upcoming season. That makes Boston vulnerable with potential to fall out of the top tier in the Eastern Conference, but nobody should underestimate the heart of a champion.
The Celtics can still win a lot of games in the 2025-26 campaign, but it won't be as easy as it once was. Boston will have to rely on new sources to helping the team win games, which makes it different, but not impossible.
This season will determine just how good Brown is and if he is truly in the shadows behind Tatum. His chance to be a No. 1 option is here and he will either rise to the occasion or he will fumble hard and his success is directly tied to the team.
The Celtics could end up being a big challenge for the Knicks at some point this season as an underrated contender, but New York should be able to beat Boston on paper like it did in the playoffs.
For the first time in a while, the Knicks will be favored over the Celtics, but that does not mean they can lay back when the two are on the court together next season.
