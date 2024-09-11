Knicks Legend Predicts 2024-2025 Stats
No. 7 won't be taking the floor for the New York Knicks this season ... which is probably a shame if his ambitious predictions came true.
The preview for the next episode of Anthony's web series "7PM in Brooklyn" had Anthony forecasting his potential averages if he was set to suit up next to Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and their Manhattan compatriots. In his prime, Anthony believes that he'd be able to keep up with not only his illustrious teammates but also the paces he set during his exhilarating times on Manhattan hardwood thanks in part to what head coach Tom Thibodeau has set up.
"I think I'd be very similar to where I was at at that point in time because of the makeup of the team, not just because I'm just going to go score but I can be very effective and master (stuff) that I need to do in this offense," Anthony said when prompted by co-host The Kid Mero. "If I'm taking (my prior self) and implementing that into today's game, it'd be very efficient, it'd be very effective."
During Anthony's self-described prime (2012-14), he averaged 26.5 points with 7.2 rebounds and carried on a streak of All-Star appearances that eventually reached 10. That would beat out anyone on last year's Knicks with the exception of Brunson, who put up a personal-best 28.7.
"What I know now, and having that, and being able to implement that in today's (game) ... to be abl to play in this type of system today where it's like four out, one in, pass and move, I can call up anyone on the court that I want in this pick-and-roll I can dictate that. Honestly, with this team, I'm averaging 28."
Despite his lack of modern metropolitan minutes, Anthony continues to hold a permanent place in the Knicks' historic ledgers: Brunson's 28.7-point average, for example, was tied with Anthony's from 2012-13 for third-best in Knicks single-season history.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!