Knicks' Carmelo Anthony and Son Featured on Magazine Cover
Carmelo Anthony's orange crush on basketball media continued after a memorable weekend up in Springfield, as the newly-minted New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer graces the latest cover of Slam alongside his son Kiyan.
Both Anthonys are clad in their past and present Syracuse uniforms: Carmelo, of course, is renowned for his single season in Central New York in 2002-03, one that ended with the historic program's first national championship while Kiyan will take on the Orange challenge as an incoming freshman this fall.
Kiyan, whose maiden Orange voyage tips off on Nov. 3 against Binghamton, has frequently credited his father for assisting but not taking over his college basketball selection experience. For his part, Carmelo credited his son for embracing the expectations that will no doubt follow him with a familiar name on the back of his jersey.
“I think he understood the assignment,” Carmelo said in the cover story penned by Curtis Rowser III. “I think he gave himself time to think and go visit and see what else was actually out there. I think him understanding the connectivity and the safe space that we’ve created up there, he wanted to be a part of that. But he also wanted to be a part of the turnaround.”
Though his famed lineage might be the first thing that many think about when discussing Kiyan's career, he has generated a sterling career through his endeavors at Christ the King Regional and Long Island Lutheran, which culminated the MVP title at the Jordan Brand Classic earlier this year. Previous winners of the honor include Amar'e Stoudemire, LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Starring at Syracuse was the first prominent sign that Carmelo was destined for big happenings in the Empire State, with such occurrences culminating in Saturday's Hall of Fame induction. He was sure to offer heartfelt tribute to both Kiyan and his other child Genesis, both of whom were in attendance for his immortalization.
"To my children, Kiyan and Genesis: your father isn't perfect, but he is proof. Proof that struggle doesn't mean surrender, proof that the road can be rough and still lead to glory," an emotional Carmelo said on Saturday. "So I say again to every child listening: they would tell you to be realistic. I say, be relentless. They would say you're dreaming too big. I say, dream louder. They would try to label you, box you in, count you out."
"But remember, statistics don't measure heart, they don't account for fight. They don't see the storm that built you. You were made for more. You are more than possible. You are inevitable."
The recent resurrection of Knicks basketball has attracted Slam editors, who have invited several modern stars to appear on the hallowed cover. The Anthonys join fellow Empire State standouts like Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the departed Donte DiVincenzo.
