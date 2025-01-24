Karl-Anthony Towns Cherishes Bond with Knicks Coach
Back under the watch of previous alpha Wolf Tom Thibodeau, Karl-Anthony Towns is pleased to report that round two has been up to scratch with the New York Knicks.
Towns graces the cover of the latest issue of Slam this week as the Knicks (29-16) engage in the second half of their season, his first in Manhattan after nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, including three under Thibodeau's supervision. Some wondered about the potential fireworks in store upon Towns' reunion with Thibodeau, but the center put any lingering doubts to rest when speaking to Slam's Curtis Rowser III.
Time, Towns claimed, heals all wounds, especially when a championship is on the line.
"Me and Thibs are at different points in our lives, especially as men," Towns, now in year 10 of his NBA career, noted. "I have more years of life under my belt and more experience in this game and business. I have a different outlook on life and a different outlook on my profession."
Thibodeau and Towns collaborated for three seasons (2016-19) in Minneapolis as the Timberwolves struggled to break out of a lasting rut. Creative differences (as well as simmering tensions with fellow franchise face Jimmy Butler) reportedly defined their shared tenure that culminated in Thibodeau's in-season firing in January 2019.
As the season has progressed, Towns and Thibodeau have been plenty complementary toward each other, and the former's latest showcase kept the love alive. Towns maintained that his ever-growing respect for Thibodeau dates back to their time up north and that the Knicks boss' dedication to the game has only deepened their relationship.
"You see the determination he has to win and the sacrifice he makes every single day to prepare his team with the best opportunity to win," Towns said. "That’s something that you don’t take lightly in my position and for him to be that kind of guy to really sacrifice so much of his life so that we can have the best opportunity to take care of our families—I got nothing but respect for that."
Despite the supposed tension, Towns and Thibodeau helped end the Timberwolves' lasting playoff drought in 2018. They're now tasked with ending one of the most enduring periods of doing without on the metropolitan landscape, as the Knicks brought the pair in with the intention of at least ending their streak of seasons with a conference final appearance, one that has expanded over two decades. Entering Thursday play, the Knicks place third in the Eastern Conference, behind only Cleveland and Boston.
The quest to end the drought continues on Saturday when New York returns home to host the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
