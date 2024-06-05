Knicks Celebrate Legendary Shot Anniversary
It's been 25 years since the New York Knicks won the Eastern Conference Finals, and it likely wouldn't have happened without Larry Johnson's epic four-point play at the end of Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.
Johnson's shot took place on June 3, 1999, and the Knicks social media team gave time to celebrate the moment.
Trailing by three points with five seconds to go, Johnson heaved up a game-tying shot and was fouled in the act by Pacers forward Antonio Davis. Johnson made the basket and the free throw to give the Knicks a one-point lead.
The Pacers had a chance to tie it, but former Knicks point guard Mark Jackson was unable to make the go-ahead basket, and New York won Game 3.
While the Knicks lost Game 4, they won the final two games of the series to clinch the NBA Finals berth. They would eventually lose the Finals to Tim Duncan, David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs in five games.
The Knicks were the only No. 8 seed to make it to the NBA Finals until the Miami Heat did so last year, so while this team isn't considered one of the best New York teams ever, they are celebrated as such, and they wouldn't have without this moment.
