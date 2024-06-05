All Knicks

Knicks Celebrate Legendary Shot Anniversary

It's been 25 years since New York Knicks star Larry Johnson made one of the biggest shots of his career.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA players Larry Johnson (l), Johns Starks (c) and Bernard King (r) watch game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA players Larry Johnson (l), Johns Starks (c) and Bernard King (r) watch game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's been 25 years since the New York Knicks won the Eastern Conference Finals, and it likely wouldn't have happened without Larry Johnson's epic four-point play at the end of Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

Johnson's shot took place on June 3, 1999, and the Knicks social media team gave time to celebrate the moment.

Trailing by three points with five seconds to go, Johnson heaved up a game-tying shot and was fouled in the act by Pacers forward Antonio Davis. Johnson made the basket and the free throw to give the Knicks a one-point lead.

The Pacers had a chance to tie it, but former Knicks point guard Mark Jackson was unable to make the go-ahead basket, and New York won Game 3.

While the Knicks lost Game 4, they won the final two games of the series to clinch the NBA Finals berth. They would eventually lose the Finals to Tim Duncan, David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

The Knicks were the only No. 8 seed to make it to the NBA Finals until the Miami Heat did so last year, so while this team isn't considered one of the best New York teams ever, they are celebrated as such, and they wouldn't have without this moment.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.