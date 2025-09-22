Knicks Are Close to Defending Champion Thunder
The New York Knicks are chasing the Oklahoma City Thunder as they hope to succeed them as NBA champions.
The Thunder set the blueprint for how to win with a deep squad and the Knicks are hoping to match that build. The Knicks did everything in their power this offseason to build a roster that can compete with nine or 10 players as opposed to seven or eight.
The biggest change made to the team came off the court by firing Tom Thibodeau and hiring longtime NBA coach Mike Brown. This move was made because the Knicks no longer wanted to have small, tight rotations in the regular season and playoffs, a strategy that Thibodeau doubled down on even when numbers suggested otherwise.
The Thunder often played 10 players during the NBA Finals, including former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who was a big part of the team's success. The Thunder often played two bigs, much like the Knicks could do with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.
The Knicks have a lead guard in Jalen Brunson that can do it all, much like the Thunder have with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league and Finals MVP last season. Around the star player, each team has a supporting cast that can step up when called upon.
The Thunder have Jalen Williams and defensive stopper Lu Dort while the Knicks have comparable players in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, both of whom could mirror the OKC duo on the wing.
Off the bench is where the Thunder have an edge on the Knicks. Oklahoma City has Alex Caruso, a defensive stopper that can set the tone. Josh Hart is the equivalent for the Knicks, but that is where the comparisons stop.
The Thunder can count on players like Isaiah Joe to hit a crucial 3-pointer or Cason Wallace to support Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. The Knicks are hoping to have this in Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson. If the backcourt can support Brunson better off the bench, the Knicks will be a lot closer to a championship.
