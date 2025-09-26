Knicks Need Consistency From Star Forward
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges is going into his second season with the team, which hopes to be a smoother ride for the former lottery pick.
Bridges, the No. 10 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, is going into the season with a new outlook as Mike Brown replaces Tom Thibodeau as head coach. The hope is that the coaching change sparks some improvement from Bridges.
"It was a volatile season for Bridges in New York after being acquired from the crosstown rival Nets for a boatload of draft picks last summer," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps wrote.
"Bridges at times was a sore spot for his inconsistent production, but he made huge plays to help the Knicks win two of their four games against the Celtics in the conference semifinals, helping them reach the East finals for the first time in a quarter century. New York will be hoping for more consistency from Bridges this season."
Bridges can make leap for Knicks
The hope is Bridges will play more like the version we saw from him when he was with the Brooklyn Nets for a season and a half from 2023-24.
Bridges became the No. 1 option for the Nets after being acquired in a trade with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant that shook up the entire league. While the Suns swung and missed, the Nets received a surprise contribution from Bridges, who went on a tear for Brooklyn.
Bridges' run in Brooklyn is ultimately why the Nets were able to flip him for five future first-round picks from the Knicks.
The Knicks didn't get someone worth five first-round selections in Bridges' first year with the team. While the Knicks improved and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, Bridges didn't reach his full potential.
The hope is that Bridges will have the ball in his hands more often in Brown's new offensive system and that will spawn a more creative version of himself that can help the Knicks go beyond the Eastern Conference Finals and possibly win a championship.
