Knicks Continue to Fall in Power Rankings
The New York Knicks haven't won a whole lot as of late, coming off of a fresh loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the weekend. Now, the Knicks are hoping to get back on track, but it is not as easy as it sounds.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann released his weekly power rankings, and moved the Knicks down one spot from No. 6 to 7 after going 1-2 on the week.
"The Knicks haven’t been able to take advantage of the Celtics’ slide, because they’re just 3-6 over the last 2 1/2 weeks," Schuhmann wrote.
A big part of the Knicks' struggles have been injury-related, but teams are beginning to figure out new ways to defend Jalen Brunson, and New York has yet to fully adapt to those changes.
"Over the last eight days, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have returned from the locker room after suffering scary-looking shoulder injuries. But Karl-Anthony Towns missed the last two games with a thumb sprain. Having split the two, the Knicks are 4-3 when one of their five starters hasn’t been available," Schuhmann wrote.
"Defense was the issue down the stretch against Detroit last Monday, and the Pistons put the game away by targeting Brunson in the pick-and-roll, with his man setting screens for Cade Cunningham and the results being two wide-open, weak-side 3s for Malik Beasley. The Wolves also came out of a fourth-quarter timeout looking to get Brunson switched onto Anthony Edwards. According to Second Spectrum tracking, opponents have set 10.0 ball screens per 100 possessions with Brunson’s defender this season, up from 5.4 per 100 last season."
The Knicks are back in action today at 3 p.m. as they take on the Atlanta Hawks before playing their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at the Barclays Center.
