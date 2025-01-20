All Knicks

Knicks Continue to Fall in Power Rankings

The New York Knicks are 3-6 in their last nine games.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) gestures after getting fouled in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) gestures after getting fouled in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks haven't won a whole lot as of late, coming off of a fresh loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the weekend. Now, the Knicks are hoping to get back on track, but it is not as easy as it sounds.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann released his weekly power rankings, and moved the Knicks down one spot from No. 6 to 7 after going 1-2 on the week.

"The Knicks haven’t been able to take advantage of the Celtics’ slide, because they’re just 3-6 over the last 2 1/2 weeks," Schuhmann wrote.

A big part of the Knicks' struggles have been injury-related, but teams are beginning to figure out new ways to defend Jalen Brunson, and New York has yet to fully adapt to those changes.

"Over the last eight days, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have returned from the locker room after suffering scary-looking shoulder injuries. But Karl-Anthony Towns missed the last two games with a thumb sprain. Having split the two, the Knicks are 4-3 when one of their five starters hasn’t been available," Schuhmann wrote.

"Defense was the issue down the stretch against Detroit last Monday, and the Pistons put the game away by targeting Brunson in the pick-and-roll, with his man setting screens for Cade Cunningham and the results being two wide-open, weak-side 3s for Malik Beasley. The Wolves also came out of a fourth-quarter timeout looking to get Brunson switched onto Anthony Edwards. According to Second Spectrum tracking, opponents have set 10.0 ball screens per 100 possessions with Brunson’s defender this season, up from 5.4 per 100 last season."

The Knicks are back in action today at 3 p.m. as they take on the Atlanta Hawks before playing their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at the Barclays Center.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News