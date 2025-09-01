Knicks Could Bring Back Former Guard
The New York Knicks are seeking a player that could fill their final spot on the roster, likely coveting a veteran that could come in and give minutes in a pinch.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III pitched former Knicks guard Alec Burks as a candidate for that roster spot.
"Someone else who Knicks fans are familiar with, Burks, like Clarkson, is a professional scorer and, like Curry, has knocked down better than 40 percent of his 3s all but once during his last five seasons. Similarly to Curry and Shamet, it would be tough to see how Burks would start the season in the rotation, but he’s a nice plug-and-play option in the event Clarkson struggles," Edwards wrote.
Burks is a player who can provide some energy and scoring off the bench for a Knicks team that is searching for depth.
The Knicks have signed some players for the bench in of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele. Miles McBride also comes off the bench in the backcourt, but adding Burks to the bench could be a possibility for the Knicks.
Burks isn't expected to be in the playoff rotation for the Knicks, but he could still be a veteran that adds value to the Knicks when depth is needed due to injuries during the regular season, much like he was when he was in his last stint with the Knicks at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Should Burks sign with the Knicks, it would be his third time with the team. He was with the team from 2020-22 before joining the Detroit Pistons. In 2024, the Pistons traded him back to the Knicks for Quentin Grimes.
Last season with the Heat, Burks averaged 7.3 points per game in 49 appearances. Those are solid numbers for someone that could be the 15th man on the roster, so the Knicks should look into the idea of bringing Burks back to the Big Apple.
The Knicks are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!