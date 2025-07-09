Knicks Could Bring Back Veteran Guard
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet is still a free agent after his contract expired at the conclusion of the season.
With the new league year beginning, Shamet has a chance to sign with any team, but he is still looking for his next opportunity.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus named Shamet one of the top 25 free agents in the league, clocking in at No. 17.
"Shamet had to fight his way back to the NBA through the G League after an injury during training camp. He ended up playing 50 games for the Knicks, shooting 39.7 from three-point range on 3.1 attempts in 15.2 minutes per game," Pincus wrote.
"The 28-year-old didn't get as many attempts in the postseason (1.4), but his role grew in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers as New York needed help spacing the floor.
"Unless the Knicks land a bigger name (perhaps Chris Paul), Shamet could round out their bench again this season."
Players that ranked higher than Shamet on the list were Garrison Mathews, Malcolm Brogdon, De'Anthony Melton, Thomas Bryant, Gary Payton II, Ben Simmons, Chris Boucher, Amir Coffey, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Al Horford, Cam Thomas, Jonathan Kuminga, Quentin Grimes and Josh Giddey.
Shamet isn't looking for a major role, so coming back to the Knicks could be a feasible option for the 2018 first-round pick out of Wichita State.
Shamet returning would give the Knicks some continued chemistry from this past season, and that could help the team as Mike Brown tries to implement other changes when it comes to the coaching staff and system in which the team plays.
The Knicks may not need to rush on a Shamet deal, so don't expect much activity in the immediate future.
