Insider Dares LeBron James to Join Knicks
New York Knicks expert Alan Hahn put out the king of all dares to LeBron James during ESPN's Thursday morning programming.
Many have clamored to see James finally don blue-and-orange after years of praising the Knicks' game day atmosphere at Madison Square Garden. Hahn, who serves as the Knicks' sideline reporter on MSG Network, joined that crowd during Thursday's edition of "Get Up!" on ESPN2, "double daring" James to wear New York across his chest.
"Where is the fastest, easiest path to the NBA Finals for LeBron James? It is the place he has avoided for his entire career. That's right, everybody: it's right here in New York," Hahn declared. "I dare him, I double dog dare him ... the one place that you know you could go, all you have to is say it, sing it if you want like [Frank] Sinatra: New York, New York. If he does that, that's a gigantic narrative that you know he loves."
James, 40, recently picked up his $52.6 million player option from the Los Angeles Lakers but his business rep and longtime friend Rich Paul hinted that they would keep all their options open with twilight approaching.
The Knicks presumptively hiring Mike Brown to serve as the new head coach has only fueled the metropolitan rumor mill, as James collaborated with the new New York boss for six seasons in Cleveland, which included a run to his first NBA Finals in 2007.
Amidst a flurry of wheeling and dealing, the Knicks could stand as ridiculously premature favorites in the radically-shifted Eastern Conference. Hahn noted that James joining the Knicks could help every side's legacy both now and later, as the tenured star could create an undeniably legendary legacy by ending Manhattan's 52-year basketball championship drought.
"It's a place that, you could say, if he comes here, there is a path to the NBA Finals," Hahn said. "Let me remind everybody: this New York franchise, the Knicks, more than a half-century since they've won a championship. He has four. He's not going to catch Michael Jordan with six, right? But a lot of people think, if you win one here, it's like equal to two."
"If you want the best story possible, because I'm all about the story, LeBron to New York is the best story."
