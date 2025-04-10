Knicks Could Be Getting Early Playoff Preview
The New York Knicks are facing off against the Detroit Pistons tonight at Little Caesars Arena, and it may not be the only time the team finds itself in the Motor City.
Going into the matchup, the Knicks find themselves at the No. 3 seed while the Pistons are sliding in at No. 6, putting the two in position to meet for a first-round playoff series.
The Pistons have hit some tough times going into the latter part of the season, losing four of their last five games and falling to No. 6 in the standings while the Milwaukee Bucks are winners of five straight to move back into the No. 5 slot, where they will be expected to meet with the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers have won five in a row themselves, and they are two games back of the Knicks for the No. 3 seed.
If the Knicks want to solidify the No. 3 seed, a win against the Pistons will be necessary. Detroit has had a good amount of success against New York this season, winning two of the three previous meetings against the team.
After beating the Pistons by 30 on the road in November, Detroit has picked up two big wins against New York in Madison Square Garden in December and January.
The Pistons are an incredibly physical team with a chip on their shoulder after not winning a playoff game in 17 years. Add in the fact that they won just 14 games a year ago, this is a team with absolutely nothing to lose in a playoff series.
The Knicks would be considered a favorite and they have more to lose after being a contender for the past few seasons and making the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to get better.
If it results in a regression after losing to the Pistons, things could get dicey for the Knicks.
