Tom Thibodeau Ties Pat Riley in Knicks History
Tom Thibodeau's latest victory matched him with New York Knicks royalty.
With a 105-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Thibodeau tied Pat Riley for the fourth-most wins among all-time Knicks coaches at 223.
Thibodeau reaches the mark in his fifth season and, with the win, assured that his latest playoff trip would begin no worse than in a fifth seed. He earned the win against his former employers, as he previously spent two seasons as a Philadelphia assistant coach under John Lucas II.
Riley, a New York native and the current president of the Miami Heat, stood at the helm of the Knicks from 1991 through 1995. He guided the Knicks to the 1994 NBA Finals where they eventually fell to the Houston Rockets. Riley still ranks fifth among all NBA coaches in coaching victories at 1,210.
Though he's set to be passed, Riley still has Thibodeau beat in postseason victories, ranking third behind Red Holzman and Jeff Van Gundy with 35. Thibodeau will get a chance to add to his tally this spring.
Thibodeau has an immediate chance to take sole possession of fourth, as the Knicks immediately return to action on Wednesday night in Cleveland (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
