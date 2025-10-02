Knicks Could Shake Things Up With Unlikely Trade Target
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is entering his fifth season with the team, but there's a chance it could be his last.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III explains why the Knicks could shock fans and trade McBride before the start of the season.
"McBride, a combo guard, is joined in the second unit with scorer Jordan Clarkson and, potentially, Brogdon. Maybe there’s a world where the Knicks see some redundancy — and McBride would bring back better draft capital in a trade than [Pacome] Dadiet," Edwards wrote.
"Furthermore, McBride is entering the second season of a team-friendly, three-year, $13 million deal. The cash-strapped Knicks can’t extend every player on the roster — they have to deal with [Mitchell] Robinson and his expiring deal before McBride enters the final year of his deal — and McBride will likely get a nice pay bump on his next deal."
The beauty of having McBride on the roster has been his low salary. He is on one of the best contracts in the NBA and the Knicks are fortunate to have him at the price he is currently worth. That being said, he is one of the most tradable players on the team at the moment.
McBride's contract is a blessing and a curse. It's a blessing now because he has a ton of value, but it's a curse because he will be due a massive raise on his next extension. This will put the Knicks in a bind when trying to negotiate a new contract and there's a likely chance the team will need to trade McBride at some point before his contract expires in the summer of 2027.
The Knicks view McBride as a big piece of their championship puzzle for the next two seasons, but if they are given a tough task in crunching the roster to keep Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet, it may be wise to cut ties with him now. A trade could be the best path forward for the Knicks to satisfy a majority of their needs.
