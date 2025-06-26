Knicks Could Take Big 12 PG in NBA Draft
The New York Knicks hold the No. 50 overall pick in tonight's second round of the NBA Draft, and the team may end up adding a player to the roster with the selection.
Second-round picks are often up in the air, and many teams usually make trades for future selections or cash considerations, but there's a chance the Knicks actually use the opportunity to bring a prospect onto the roster.
HoopsHype is projecting West Virginia guard Javon Small as one of the top candidates to be selected at No. 50 overall.
"Although he only spent one year in Morgantown, Javon Small should be considered among one of the greats in program history. The type of season he had warrants that type of recognition. He should have been named the Big 12 Conference's Player of the Year, and the fact that he wasn't was just about as big of a snub as the Mountaineers being left out of the dance," West Virginia On SI contributor Schuyler Callihan wrote.
"In 32 games, Small averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from three."
Small, 22, began his collegiate career at East Carolina, where he spent his first two years in the NCAA. He transferred to Oklahoma State for the 2023-24 campaign before one final season in Morgantown with the Mountaineers.
Small got better each year in college, and that upward trajectory could help him gain momentum going into the pros.
As a four-year college player, Small is one of the older prospects in the draft, but he also has experience that could help him land with a contending team.
Perhaps the Knicks will take Small if they are looking for a point guard that could replace Delon Wright or Cam Payne.
