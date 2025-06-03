Knicks Could Trade For NBA Champion
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to improve their team this offseason, and they should be willing to look at many different options.
One of those players comes from arguably their biggest rival, the Boston Celtics, who won the NBA Finals a year ago.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley named Celtics forward Sam Hauser as a potential trade target for the Knicks.
"The Knicks need to build better depth this summer. More specifically, though, they have to find reserves that Thibodeau will actually trust in major moments," Buckley wrote.
"Could Hauser be one of those players?"
"He should qualify, at the very least. He has already contributed to a championship run, serving as a full-time rotation regular for Boston's 2024 title team. He could help New York increase its three-point volume while also holding his own as a serviceable team defender (especially when surrounded by impact stoppers)."
"He also has a chance to get squeezed out of the Celtics, too, given their pressing need to cut costs. Hauser is good enough to get playoff rotation minutes in New York, and his ability to keep defenses honest could give Jalen Brunson some badly needed breathing room."
The Celtics won't look the same next season, and Hauser could be a cap casualty to keep the larger players on the roster together for longer.
Hauser could give the Knicks another floor spacer and 3-point threat on the floor, which would immensely help the team.
The Celtics and Knicks tied for 9th place in 3-point percentage this season at 36.9, but Hauser helped raise that number. He shot over 41 percent from distance this past season, giving the Knicks a potential option on the perimeter for a trade target.
