Knicks Could Use Forward in Sign-and-Trade
The New York Knicks don't have a ton of trade capital to work with this offseason, so they need to be able to get creative.
This summer, Precious Achiuwa's contract is set to run out, and with Mitchell Robinson back in the fold, the Knicks are less likely to bring him back.
If the Knicks don't end up re-signing Achiuwa, they could look to move him in a sign-and-trade, as suggested by Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus.
"Punting on his franchise-friendly pact goes too far unless a trade partner gives him a top-tier valuation," Pincus writes.
"An Achiuwa sign-and-trade seems more likely. Base-year compensation will get in the way if he receives more than a $7.2 million salary. For whatever he receives above that, things should still be workable. New York again has apron constraints to worry about anyway."
So far this season, Achiuwa is averaging 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 47 appearances for the Knicks, all of which are a step below what he was able to produce last season.
The Knicks should be able to find a player in free agency that is of similar caliber to that of Achiuwa while not having to pay as much as $7.2 million. New York could also give a player like Ariel Hukporti, who was a rookie this season, a larger role that could usurp Achiuwa's minutes when he gets them.
The Knicks still need to see if Achiuwa can perform in the playoffs, though at this point, he is unlikely to be in the rotation with Robinson back in the fold.
Achiuwa could give the Knicks a reason to re-sign him, but if that doesn't materialize, there are a number of possibilities that could shake things up for New York this summer.
