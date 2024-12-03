Former Knicks PG's Cinderella Story Ends With Pelicans
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, former New York Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton was released by the New Orleans Pelicans, striking midnight one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Payton, a Knick for two seasons, returned to NBA hardwood after two years away, as he took the floor in Australia and Puerto Rico in the interim. His Knicks career ended on a somber note, as he was removed not only from the starting lineup but from the rotation entirely during New York's postseason cameo against the Atlanta Hawks. Payton then spent 50 games with the Phoenix Suns before tipping off his international sojourn.
Called up from the Pelicans' G League group in Birmingham, Payton joined a severely medically-depleted lineup and made the most of his opportunity: in seven appearances (including three starts), Payton averaged a team-best 6.9 assists, the best rate on the team. Of note, he put forth a 21-assist, 14-point performance in New Orleans' Nov. 25 loss to Indiana and he stands as one of two players (along with Atlanta's Trae Young) to dish out at least 20 helpers in a game this season.
Ironically enough, Payton's penultimate game as a Pelican came on Sunday against the Knicks, as he put up six points and seven assists in his first visit to Madison Square Garden since his departure from Manhattan. Payton played only six minutes on Monday, which saw New Orleans (4-18) drop its ninth game in a row through a 124-112 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.
Payton's release likely stems from a looming deadline, as his contract would become fully guaranteed if he was still on the Pelicans' roster by Jan. 10. Like the Knicks before them, the Pelicans have strived to keep things financially stable by avoiding the luxury tax and the restrictive salary aprons. While a reunion with the Knicks is likely off the table (as New York's backcourt picture is packed to the brim as is), Payton will likely draw some interest from those seeking a playmaking depth star after he made the most of his fleeting opportunity in the Big Easy.
