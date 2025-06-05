Knicks Denied Chance to Interview Familiar Face
Houston, they had a problem ... with Ime Udoka potentially leaving to coach the New York Knicks.
Udoka, fresh off a sterling second season at the helm of the Houston Rockets, was viewed by some as a strong fit for the Knicks' coaching job left vacated by the firing of Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday. Just about 24 hours after the Knicks confirmed the news first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, Kelly Iko of The Athletic shut down the idea of Udoka succeeding Thibodeau.
"Regarding reports identifying Ime Udoka as a possible target for the vacant Knicks coaching position, [Houston] has no interest in entertaining that," Iko said on Wednesday. "Both parties are committed to the long-term project and are actively preparing for a busy offseason."
Thus ends of Knicks' potential pursuit of Udoka before it ever truly began, one that would've brought the former reserve back to Manhattan: Udoka played eight games as a Knicks during the 2005-06 season as part of a seven-year career that also visited Los Angeles, Portland, San Antonio, and Sacramento.
Udoka returned to coaching in 2023 after he was ousted from the top spot in Boston for a violation of team policies centered around an alleged relationship with a female staffer. In his second season with the Rockets, Udoka posted a 52-30 record to place second on the Western Conference bracket and ended the franchise's four-year playoff drought. Previously, Udoka guided the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals in his lone Beantown tour.
Though Houston dropped a seven-game set to the Golden State Warriors in the opening round, many are enthused by the potential packed on its young roster, including Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson. Houston is expected to insert itself in the discussions for high-profile acquisitions this offseason and it appears Udoka will be there for the exciting process.
